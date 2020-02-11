HUNTINGTON—Spring Valley High School wrestlers Eian Harper and Cole Walker earned state ranking after the program as a whole excelled to a pair of top finishes.
Chesapeake, Man and Chapmanville Regional all made their way to Spring Valley last Wednesday night for the last match before regionals started.
Although Spring Valley has five wrestlers out due to injury, a pair of wins over Chapmanville, 29-24, and Chesapeake, 34-22, landed the team with a 2-1 finish.
Harper finished the night breaking a school record with 176 wins. Seniors Walker and Logan Quigley were also recognized before the matches began.
Harper’s momentum carried into Saturday’s MSAC tournament. The 126lb No. 2 ranked state contender beat the No. 6 wrestler in the state 6-0 bringing home his second MSAC title during his tenure.
“I have been wrestling for 12 years now and since the day I started I told myself that I wanted to be one of the best," Harper said. "Poor eyesight prevented me from doing any other sports and wrestling was one of the few sports that I knew of that eyesight didn’t play a major role. I’ve been determined to achieve my goals that I set for myself at a young age for years now."
His two wins at MSAC gave him 178 in his high school career and 500 lifetime.
“Determination has driven me to be able to finally do this, breaking the all-time Spring Valley High School win record as well as win my second MSAC title. Wrestling is hard, very hard, but ever since the first time I got my hand raised on that mat. I knew I wanted to be the one at the top of the podium, and nothing will stop me until I am,” Harper added.
Walker’s finish at MSAC earned him a No. 10 spot at the 145lb weight class.
“Harper and Walker have had a great senior season. Walker hit 100 career victories and Harper hit 150 career victories as well this season," head coach Chris Miles said. "They both have consistently been ranked in the top 10 in their weight classes all year. I'm looking forward to seeing them lead our young team into regionals."
Spring Valley will travel to Highlander Mountain on Saturday for the regional tournament and a chance at a state bid. The top four wrestlers of each weight class will advance to the AAA state tournament in three weeks.
“We're sending 10 wrestlers to the regional tournament and I truly believe we can qualify over half of our lineup for the state tournament,” coach Miles concluded.