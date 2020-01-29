KENOVA—Vinson Middle School’s steam kept on a rollin’ Monday night on the road in a 64-32 win over Ceredo-Kenova Middle School after four players put up double digit scoring.
The Tiger’s (12-2) fast paced play quickly edged C-K’s defense in the first period. A pair of Harrison Riggs three-pointers pushed a 23-7 lead going into the second.
A 15 point second quarter continued Vinson’s momentum into half time with a 38-15 lead.
Vinson had only six turnovers on the night.
Ethan Null led the Wonder’s scoring in the third sinking five points off a field goal and a trio of foul shots. Null finished with 11 points on the night.
Lucas Hazlett, Grant Stratton, Jamison Smith and Tate Adkins all put up double digit scoring for the Tiger’s offense. Hazlett led the charge with 13, Stratton put up 10 off a pair of threes’, Adkins followed with 12 and Smith added 10.
Despite C-K’s 10 point fourth quarter, Vinson’s lead held strong to improve to a 7-0 record in county play.
The Tigers will be back in action Thursday in Mountaineer country taking on another in county rival, Crum at 6:30 pm.