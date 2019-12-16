ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Todd Maynard and the Tolsia Rebels boys basketball team were playing their third game in as many nights when the took the court in the Big E Classic high school basketball showcase Saturday at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.
It showed.
Caden Warner scored 39 points to lead Huntington St. Joe (3-0) to a 79-57 victory over Tolsia (2-1) in a game that slipped from the Rebels' grasp early in the second half.
“He’s a good player,” Irish coach Ryan Taylor said of Warner. “He lived here to live with his dad. He played a good game.”
The Rebels trailed by five points, 18-13, after St. Joe's Jaylen Motley rebounded and scored off his own miss in the final seconds of the quarter. The Irish scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second quarter to take a 28-15 with five minutes left until halftime. Tolsia's Rob Cantrell connected from half court as time expired and St. Joe led 41-31 at the break.
The Irish saw that lead double by they 5:09 mark of the third quarter thanks in part due to sluggish play from the Rebels, but perhaps more of a credit to the hustle play from Warner and company who pushed the pace and raced out to a 61-41 entering the final quarter of regulation.
"Our weaknesses were exposed. We didn't handle pressure very well, didn't rebound the basketball. I was very disappointed in our effort tonight. It's one thing to just not play well, but to just lay down and let somebody bully us around is not what we're about as a team," Tolsia coach Todd Maynard said of the loss.
"We've got to get back to it and get serious about playing," he added. "This is a section that's going to be tough with Buffalo, St. Joe, and Tug Valley. We're not going to just roll over everybody."
Motley scored 13 for the Irish, who trailed at 2-0 but never again after Mekki Barlow gave them a 4-2 lead at 7:01 of the first quarter.
Kyler Ferguson grabbed 10 rebounds for Huntington St. Joe.
Cantrell scored 20 for the Rebels.
Tolsia entered the contest having won its first two games of the season against Covenant Christian and Calvary Baptist. Sophomore Jesse Muncy scored a career-high 36 points in an 82-67 season opening win Thursday night against the Eagles. In a Friday night win over the Patriots, the Rebels made 14 3-point shots as a team and used a balanced scoring effort from Anthony Lovins (18), Tyler Johnson (18), Muncy (16) and Cantrell (13) to pick up their second win in as many nights.
Tolsia picked up a 74-51 win over Grace Christian School Monday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.