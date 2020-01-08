LOGAN, W.Va. — Nerves and poor shooting aren’t a good combination for any team to begin a game.
That’s what put the Wayne High School girls basketball team in an early hole it couldn’t escape in a 68-50 loss to North Marion Saturday afternoon in the Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Willie Akers Arena in Logan.
The Huskies (7-0) jumped to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, keeping a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest. Both squads went the first 90 seconds without scoring a basket from the field and North Marion led held a 2-1 lead before rattling off 10 of the next 12 points.
“The whole season we’ve had problems starting off and it happened again today. We came out kind of shell-shocked and let the speed of the game get to us,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said. “We had trimmed (the lead) to 10 there in the fourth quarter and had the ball but turned it over. You can’t do that against good teams and expect to win against a team of the caliber.”
That was one of the Pioneers’ 20 turnovers on the night. Factor in a 22 percent shooting night, and nine missed free-throws and it was a recipe for disaster against a Huskies squad that ran the floor the whole night and capitalized where Wayne couldn’t.
Still, in defeat, Williamson said the loss is a good measuring stick for where the team is and a learning tool by which to make adjustments and get the team where they want to be.
“Sometimes you have to have a game like this to show you what needs to be worked on,” Williamson added. “You know, we got to a point in our schedule where we’re playing well against the team on the other side of the floor and maybe aren’t learning as much from those games.”
Wayne’s Alana Eves scored a team-high 18 points, eight of which came in the final quarter.
NORTH MARION 21 15 15 17 — 68: Buonicini 20, Toland 10, Denham 8, Carson 8, Beaty 7, rown 6, Kerere 6, Shelosky 3.
WAYNE 7 14 20 9 — 50: Eves 18, Tabor 11, Hooks 9, Stroud 4, Wallace 3, Hood 3, Marshall 2.
OTHER SCORES FROM THE WILDCAT CLASSIC HOOPS SHOWCASE
LINCOLN COUNTY 61, INDEPENDENCE 23: Also in the Wildcats Hoop Classic, three Panthers scored double figures and Lincoln County made quick work of the Patriots in the opening game.
Lincoln County’s Carly McComas led all scorers with 14 points
LINCOLN COUNTY 19 18 18 6 — 61: McComas 14, Albright 13, Lucas 10, Kreton 8, Fout 5, Henderson 5, Clay 2, Peters 2, Blankenship 2.
INDEPENDENCE 5 7 7 4 — 23: Suddreth 8, Clark 8, Holly 6, Snodgrass 1
CHAPMANVILLE 52, MARTIN COUNTY 49: Gracie Brumfield hit two free throws in the final 30 seconds to help seal the Tigers’ victory over the Cardinals.
Chapmanville began the final quarter with a five-point lead, which grew to as many as 11 before Martin County pulled within three in the final minute. Brumfield’s free throws extended the lead to five late, and the Tigers held on.
CHAPMANVILLE 14 21 7 10 — 52: Brumfield 15, Dalton 14, Wilkinson 11, Farmer 10, Blair 2
MARTIN COUNTY 14 12 11 12 — 49: Thompson 21, Porter 10, Cassell 7, Snyder 7, Issac 4.
SUMMERS COUNTY 61, TUG VALLEY 47: The Panthers held a slim 13-12 lead after the first quarter but were outscored by 20 in the next two quarters.
The Bobcats win featured a pair of 20-point scorers in Gavin Pivont and Taylor Issac, who scored her 1,000th career point in the first half.
TUG VALLEY 13 11 10 13 — 47: Newsome 14, Baisden 13, B. Evans 6, A. Evans 6, Mollett 4, May 2, Hall 2
SUMMERS COUNTY 12 20 21 8 — 61: Pivont 22, Issac 21, Richmond 8, Graham 4, S. Pivont 4, Cline 2