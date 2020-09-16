Spring Valley (1-0):
Sept. 4: Parkersburg, W 42-7.
Sept 11: at Riverside, canceled.
Sept 18: at Martinsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21: St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 25: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Fairmont Senior, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: OPEN
Oct. 30: at Ashland Blazer, KY, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia High School (1-0):
Sept. 4: Richwood, W 32-0.
Sept 11: at Braxton County, canceled.
Sept 18: Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 25: at East Carter, Ky., 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Tyler Consolidated, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: OPEN
Oct. 16: at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Mountview, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: Phelps, KY, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne High School (1-0):
Sept. 4: Scott, W 12-6.
Sept 11: St. Marys, canceled.
Sept 18: at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 25: at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Liberty (Raleigh), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Poca, 7:30 p.m.