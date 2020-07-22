High School Football
—
2020 Tolsia High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 28: Wayne, cancelled
Sept. 4: Midland Trail, 7 :30 p.m.
Sept 11: at Parkersburg Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 18: Fairland, OH, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 25: at East Carter, KY, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: OPEN
Oct. 9: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Mountview, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: Phelps, KY, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: Hannan, 7:30 p.m.
2020 Spring Valley High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 28: at Cabell Midland, cancelled
Sept. 4: Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 11: at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 18: St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 25: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Fairmont Senior, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: OPEN
Oct. 30: at Ashland Blazer, KY, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
2020 Wayne High School
Football Schedule:
Aug. 28: at Tolsia, cancelled
Sept. 4: Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 11: St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 18: Winfield, 7:30 p.m.
Sept 25: at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: Liberty (Raleigh), 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Poca, 7:30 p.m.