High School Football

2020 Tolsia High School

Football Schedule:

Aug. 28: Wayne, cancelled

Sept. 4: Midland Trail, 7 :30 p.m.

Sept 11: at Parkersburg Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 18: Fairland, OH, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 25: at East Carter, KY, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: OPEN

Oct. 9: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Mountview, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: Phelps, KY, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: Hannan, 7:30 p.m.

2020 Spring Valley High School

Football Schedule:

Aug. 28: at Cabell Midland, cancelled

Sept. 4: Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 11: at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 18: St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 25: at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Fairmont Senior, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Capital, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: OPEN

Oct. 30: at Ashland Blazer, KY, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

2020 Wayne High School

Football Schedule:

Aug. 28: at Tolsia, cancelled

Sept. 4: Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 11: St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 18: Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Sept 25: at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: Liberty (Raleigh), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6: at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

