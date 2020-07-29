Editors Note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
For the top moment in sports last year, we travel to Glenhayes for the first round of the WV Class A Football playoffs, a dramatic win for the visiting team after homestanding Tolsia took a late lead in the final minute.
GLENHAYES, W.Va. — If you like good football games, you loved watching the Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights and Tolsia Rebels face off in the first round of the West Virginia Class A Football Playoffs last season.
It had all the makings of a good game: big defensive stops, long scoring plays, a late go-ahead score and then another one that left one sideline riding high and the other stuck thinking about the ‘what if’s?’”
When push came to shove, the majority of big, momentum stealing plays went the Rebels’ way, but it was ultimately Wheeling Central who left that day with a 13-12 victory, despite a near perfect performance from the Tolsia defense.
A 56-yard interception return for touchdown by Gavin Meadows as the third quarter came to a close felt huge, Particularly since Tolsia had come up empty after possessing the ball inside the Knights’ 5 yard line right before halftime.
Tolsia’s defense blocked a punt, forced two turnovers on downs and intercepted a pass — all in the first half. The defense was near perfect, right down to the wire. The one mishap, though, cost them their season.
“I told the kids after the game, I don’t think I’ve ever been more disappointed and proud at the same time in my coaching career. We chased and swarmed, played our best game defensive game this year,” Tolsia head coach Eric Crum said in a postgame interview.
“It’s a shame to lose like that.”
This words mumbled by a somewhat reserved Crum, still taking in the reality of Wheeling Central quarterback Jacob Rine’s 67-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left in the game to send visiting WCCHS to the next round of the playoffs.
The throw came when Rine spotted a lapse in the Tolsia defense, which had otherwise played a near-perfect game and hadn’t given up but one play of 15 or more yards to the Maroon Knight’s offense before the game-winner.
Just 30 seconds earlier, Muncy had thrown a 6-yard touchdown to Tanner Copley, which capped off a three minute scoring drive and gave Tolsia a 12-7 lead over the visitors with 39 seconds remaining, but failed on the two-point conversion.
For Wheeling Central, it was their first road win of the year after travelling more than four hours to Glenhayes for the game. They would go on to win the Class A State Championship.
The lack of a kicking game hurt, and ultimately sealed Tolsia’s postseason fate.
In a scoreless draw, a field goal wasn’t an option on the final first half drive after recovering a blocked punt, and it also forced the Rebels to go for two-point conversion instead of kicking point-after attempts all season long. Tolsia failed on each of its conversion attempts in the loss, which left the door open for Wheeling Central to take the lead in the final seconds despite missing the PAT kick.
“We never quit, and they didn’t either. That was the beauty of the game. Neither one of these teams was ready to go home and it says a lot about the character of both programs,” Maroon Knights’ head coach Mike Young said after the win.
It’s a long list of what could-have-beens for the Rebels, the biggest of which being how far would they have advanced in the playoffs had they made one more defensive stop in the first round.
Wheeling Central took care of business the rest of the way. Was it only the natural grass surface that slowed them down in Glenhayes? Or was it the Rebels defense? Could Tolsia have strung together multiple defensive gems and made a run for the title?
I can’t imagine what it felt like to be on the field during that game. But from a writers perspective, it was everything a playoff game should be. Down to the wire, intense, big plays by key players and big moments — and that’s why Tolsia and Wheeling Central can claim the title of the top sports moment of the year in Wayne County.