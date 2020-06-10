Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 8. Wayne’s Keirstin Stroud who helped the Lady Pioneers to a big regular season win against visiting Nitro with a go-ahead basket inside the final minute.
A late, go-ahead basket was the only appropriate ending to a girls basketball game featuring two of the Top 10 teams in Class AA girls basketball last season.
The regular season contest between the two squads was one featuring eight ties and 18 lead changes — a back-and-forth grudge match between two gritty teams. Kierstin Stroud wasn’t the one people might have expected to emerge as the hero late in the game, but indeed, she was.
The first time I put a recorder anywhere near Stroud, I could tell she was nervous. On Wayne’s next to last possession, she seemed cool, calm and collected as she nailed a mid-range shot to give the Wayne Lady Pioneers a 61-59 lead in the final seconds of the game.
“You can’t hit the game winning shot and get out of an interview,” I said to her after the clock hit triple-zeros, trying to lighten the mood.
You never know what kind of response you’ll get when you ask an athlete to explain what was going through their head in those tense moments of the game. Whether those responses will be one-word answers, or a play-by-play definition of how things shook out. Stroud’s thoughts? Somewhere in between.
“We were coming down the floor, I saw the clock winding down and could’ve passed it to Alana (Eves) but thought they’d steal it so I took the jump shot,” Stroud said.
“I thought I air-balled it, if I’m honest,” Stroud said of the shot.
But she didn’t, and her shot with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave her team the final push it needed in a 63-59 over visiting Nitro on a Monday night in Wayne.
The basket was one of four shots Stroud hit that night and possibly the biggest shot of her high school career. The junior finished with nine points, with the final two meaning the most.
“We got the ball in transition and I think she was looking for the pass but she stopped there at the foul line and was fortunate enough to get it to fall when she let go of it. That was a big moment for her,” head coach Wade Williamson said of Stroud.
Wayne led by five early, but Nitro battled back quickly and went shot for shot with the home team and entered the halftime break with a slim one-point lead. That lead grew to three after the Wildcats scored the first basket of the second half. Then Wayne used a 12-0 scoring run to give themselves a game-high nine point lead. Nitro battled back again with a scoring run to end the third quarter and trim the lead to one possession, from nine to two points.
Coming off of a blowout loss to Winfield, Wayne ultimately picked up it’s biggest win of the year in their only regular-season meeting with Nitro. Three Pioneers cashed in with double-digit performances with Sara Hooks (16) leading the way followed closely by Alana Eves (15) and Jasmine Tabor (14).