The Wayne High School cross country team came home with its fourth trophy of the season, last Thursday, from the George Washington Invitational held at Coonskin Park in Charleston. The lady Pioneers finished in third place with host GW taking to the top spot.
According to the latest RUNWV power rankings Wayne’s women are ranked 6th in class A-AA which is the highest rating a Wayne team has ever had.
“Our girls had a solid outing considering we decided to rest two of our top five runners. This is the first year we’ve had the kind of depth to rest runners, so our young girls really stepped up. If we would have ran all our girl’s, we would have been in contention for the win” Wayne coach Jeanette Rutherford said. “Running is a tough grueling sport so you have to pick your spots on when and where to run regardless of the impact on your ranking. Our goal is to qualify at the regional meet in late October and have the chance to peak at the state meet the first weekend in November.”
At GW Wayne’s girls were led by Emily Williamson with a 7th place run and Olivia Queen who came home in 18th. Wayne’s other scorers were Kamryn Wolfe (23rd), Hannah Workman 32nd, Hannah Lester 34th Bailey Williamson 42nd and Grace Haffer (79th).
In the men’s competition Wayne finished 8th at GW in the 16-team field with the brother duo of Chance and Chase Thompson leading the way with a 20th and 21st place finish . They were followed by veteran Zach Basenbach (40th), Blane Brumfield (41st), Carson Boothe (87th), Wyat Draper (88th), Alex Adkins (118th).
“The boys really had a break through week considering the level of competition. They ran their best race of the year as a team. Our top three boys are always solid but Blane, Carson and Wyat all stepped up and had their best races of the year” Rutherford said.
Wayne will return to action next Saturday at the Tigertown Invitational in Ironton, Oh before closing the regular season at the Woodford County Ky Invitational on October 12.