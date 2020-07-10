WAYNE — One student-athlete at Wayne High School has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a 14-day shutdown of all sports-related activities and access to sports facilities on campus, the school announced Friday afternoon.
“We have one identified case of COVID-19 among our student-athletes. Out of an abundance of caution, all sports and athletic facilities are shut down for 14 days. We will be in touch when things reopen,” administrators said in a news release.
Principal Sara Stapleton said the school had just entered Phase 2 of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission comeback plan, which allowed for some activities to be held indoors after a two-week period of outdoor conditioning only.
“There were several sports participating during this period. We were following all guidelines provided to us by the WVSSAC,” she said.
Athletic director and head football coach Tom Harmon said the only sport that was a non-participant in workouts to date was the softball team.
The Pioneers football team began holding conditioning workouts during Phase 1 in June. The volleyball team began holding workouts July 6, but announced Thursday evening that workouts would be postponed until further notice. The baseball team also began holding workouts but were limited to throwing and hitting.