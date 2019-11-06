Emily Williamson led the Wayne High school women’s cross country team to a 6th place finish in Class AA while the men’s team finished 12th in their first ever appearance at the West Virginia state cross country championships held at Cabell Midland High School last Saturday.
Both the men’s and women’s competition was won by Fairmont Senior and Winfield finished as runner-up spot in the women’s division. Bridgeport placed second on the men’s side.
Williamson ran to an 11th place finish missing first team all-state honors by one spot. She was followed by Haley Wallace in (33), Kamryn Wolfe (71), Hannah Workman (85) and Bailey Williamson (87) rounded out the scoring for Wayne.
“I’m really happy with where I finished but top 10 would have been nice. I went into the race just trying to see what I could do against the best in the state and gain some experience. I’ll be in that top 10 next year,” said Williamson.
Late season injuries really hurt both Wayne teams with two of the top five runners on each squad either missing the race entirely or trying to run through it.
“It wasn’t the finish we wanted for the girls, but I was proud of the effort from both squads. Emily and Haley ran amazing. Both had their best races of the year at the right time. But not having Kat Dean start the race and Olivia Queen trying to run through an injury really hurt us,” head coach Jeanette Rutherford said.
“Olivia ran great at regionals last week and two days later in practice she pulled an oblique muscle which is a freakish injury. She put forth a gutty effort on Saturday in trying to run through it but it’s a painful injury for runners. I felt the girls let their nerves get to them a little but we’re a young team so hopefully we can learn from running on such a big stage.”
In the men’s race the Pioneers had to start the race with their number one runner Chance Thompson on the sidelines due to a hip injury while twin brother Chace Thompson was forced to drop out the race just past the one-mile mark.
No runners finished in the top 100 individually. Zach Basenback (116) led the men’s squad and was followed by Blaine Brumfield in (119), Wyat Draper (160), Carson Boothe (165) and Alex Adkins (169).
“I was really happy with Zach’s run. He made states as an individual runner last year, so he used that experience to run his best race of the season. Blane had a solid effort in his first state run while Wyat really stepped up from his regional performance. Losing Chace and Chance though was a real blow to our team score,” said Rutherford.
Nearly 60 fans from the Wayne community turned out to watch both teams compete at the championship run on Saturday and the support was noticed by both the coaching staff and athletes.
“It may have not been the day that we were wanting but we had an outstanding year,” Rutherford said.
“This season will go down as the best in school history, however I don’t expect that claim to last long.”