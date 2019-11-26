WAYNE — After back-to-back appearances in the West Virginia girls basketball state tournament, the Lady Pioneers are right back where they started.
In the off-seasons immediately following each of those appearances, the Wayne girls basketball team lost key players that helped elevate the program to a championship-caliber team – but haven't yet seen a sizable lapse in production, and certainly not wins.
"It happened two years ago with Maddie (Wilcox) and Aeriel (Adkins) and everybody has something to say and then after last year we lose Lakyn (Adkins) and Whitney (Sansom) and you’re not going to immediately replace kids like that," coach Wade Williamson said.
If Wayne hopes to build upon the momentum it created over the course of the past two seasons, Williamson said the 2019-2020 roster will have to get used to playing under the pressure success creates.
"People will want to beat us as bad as they’ll want to beat anybody because of the success we’ve had," he said. "We’re going to get most teams’ best shot this year and we’ll have to overcome that."
It's not all bad news for the Lady Pioneers, though. While it's easy to look at what talent has graduated from the program, glancing at what's still in the building often yields more rewards.
Wayne returns a solid core group of Alana Eves, Sara Hooks, and Haley Wallace who know what it takes to succeed, and will work to form the identity of the team as it trudges through the first few games of the year.
"We’re farther along right now than most people would probably give us credit for," Williamson said."We’ve got four players back that played a heck of a lot of basketball a year ago, so we’ve got the parts here but just have to find the right way to mesh them all together come February."
The Pioneers worked out some of those kinks in their first scrimmage at home against the Clay County Lady Panthers basketball team Tuesday, and will participate in one more scrimmage against the Spring Valley Timberwolves Saturday before beginning the regular season next Tuesday when they host Class A Tug Valley.