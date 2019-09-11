The Wayne County News
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Wayne High schools' women's cross-country team ran to their second victory of the 2019 year in the Run by the River Invitational hosted by Fairland High school on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Without the services of one of their top runners in Haley Wallace, the Pioneers still separated themselves from the rest of the field. Rock Hill placed second and Coal Grove finished in third.
"This might have been the biggest win we've ever had and we're extremely happy but the team knows that they still have a lot of work ahead," head coach Jeanette Rutherford said of the victory.
"We decided to rest Haley Wallace on Saturday, so we challenged some of our younger runners and they responded with some solid runs. This win really shows the strength and depth this program has now built. We sit one of our best runners and still pull out a win. Last year we got our first win ever and now we have multiple wins in a season. That's a credit to this group of athletes and how hard they continue to work." Rutherford said.
The Lady Pioneers were led at Fairland by Emily Williamson (5th place), Olivia Queen in (11) and Kat Dean (15).
The freshman tandem of Kamryn Wolfe (21) and Hannah Lester (26) rounded out the scoring.
"Emily had a nice race, but she was just a little off compared to her first two races. We've had three hard weeks of training and races, so I think she was just got a little tired. Olivia and Kat just keep getting better each week and they both showed a lot of leadership on Saturday by pulling some of the other girls up to the front of the pack early in the race," said Rutherford.
"The freshmen girls both had their best runs of the year. We told them with Haley out they had to be the next man up and they both met the challenge."
In the boy's race Wayne's men's team raced to a 4th place finish in the 12-team field. Rock Hill won the men's competition with Huntington High coming home in second. Wayne was again led by the brother duo of Chance and Chase Thompson who finished in 7th and 8th place. Zack Basenback ran to a 15th place finish while Blaine Brumfield 34th and Wyatt Draper 75th.
"Overall this was the best the boys have run all year. They all continue to get better each week and I'm excited to see where they'll be by years end." Rutherford said.
Wayne returns to competition on Sept. 21 at the Covered Bridge Invitational hosted by Ripley High School.