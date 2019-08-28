HUNTINGTON — Wayne Middle School had some outstanding individual performances to begin their 2019 cross country season at the Huntington High Mountain Top Invitational that saw 13 teams competing for the championship title.
Charleston Catholic won the girls competition and South Charleston Middle won the boys race.
Wayne's girls' ran to a sixth place finish with eighth grader Olivia Williamson grabbing her first overall win in the individual women's division.
"Olivia (Williamson) ran an outstanding race from start to finish. She moved into the lead just before the mile mark and never looked back. She ended up winning by over 22 seconds, so she dominated the second half of the race. She's going to be a great addition to our women high school team next year," coach Jeanette Rutherford said.
In the boys race, Wayne ran to a 10th place finish. Lucas Queen (seventh grade) competed for the lead in much of the race and brought home a second place finish against 96 racers.
Lucas' brother, Levi Queen, crossed the finish line just two spots behind in fourth place.
"I am so proud of how both Lucas and Levi (Queen) ran. They went out with the leaders early in the race and they're both just natural athletes who love to compete, so it was fun watching them come up with a top five finish. These two are the future for our boys high school cross country program," Rutherford added.
Wayne Middle will return to competition next Saturday night in the middle school division at the Saint Mary's cross-country festival hosted by Cabell Midland High School.