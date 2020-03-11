WAYNE — Before Sara Hooks mother passed away, she had a message she wanted her daughter to understand.
“She always told me to keep playing basketball,” the Wayne High School senior said. “She preached for me to school, get to college and not have to depend on a man to live my life.”
“I know she’d be proud of me and I just keep thinking about her today.”
After four years with the Wayne Pioneers girls basketball team, Hooks high school career ended with a loss in the semifinals of the sectional tournament, but she’s still got plenty of basketball ahead of her after signing to continue her athletic and educational career at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.
“We were really on the lookout for some smart post players who knew how to react when different situations were put in front of them,” KCU women’s basketball head coach Lisa Conn said. “She’s a great passer, sees the floor well and has a lot of knowledge about how the game is played.”
It’s the second consecutive year a member of the Wayne Lady Pioneers chose to sign with the Knights. Former Wayne standout Lakyn Adkins just finished her freshman season with the team Hooks will join in the fall.
“That’ll make the transition a little easier, I think,” said Hooks. “I know another freshman that signed with them too.”
Wayne coach Wade Williamson said Hooks was a big part of the success the Pioneers have had over the past few years and that her leadership for and loyalty to the program reach far beyond her on-court accomplishments, which included two trips to the West Virginia girls basketball State Tournament and an appearance in the semifinals of the sectional tournament this season.
Hooks will fill a void for the Knights, Conn said, after they graduate one of their post players at the end of the season, adding that she was excited to see how Hooks fits into the picture and about where the program is heading.
Kentucky Christian finished last season with an even 16-16 record in 2019-2020 after winning just seven games the previous season.