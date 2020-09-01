WAYNE — For 10 seniors on the Wayne High School football team, there’s no shortage of motivation for the upcoming season.
In 2019, the Pioneers finished with a 1-9 record, the worst since head coach Tom Harmon’s initial season in his current position at Wayne. The players haven’t forgotten what that feels like.
“Of course it leaves a sour taste because you never come out here to lose,” said senior running back Ethan Bowens. “We lost games that were close and we shouldn’t have lost and you have to come back and work harder. It’s chalkboard material we’re using as motivation to get better everyday.”
Their 2020 season kicks off this weekend. It’s a much anticipated start after an atypical offseason for many of the student athletes, but especially for some multi-sport athletes who missed out on spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve been waiting for this since baseball got cancelled, been waiting for this since football season ended last year,” senior Nathan Beller said.
When the lights turn on this Friday, there’s no time for games, Beller said. It’s all business, saying it was time to “knock somebody out.”
That motivation, too, comes from the memory of how last year ended.
“We’ve got to make up for it. We have to do better than that. It’s got to be behind us and we have to forget about it,” Beller said.
“It was a rough year but we’re looking to bounce back and do what we need to do to get some wins on the board,” Bowens added.
The senior class is also still carrying the memory of their teammate Colt Adams into the season.
Adams was killed in a car crash in May 2019. This would have been Adams’ senior season and his No. 8 jersey will not be worn by any other player this season for the second consecutive year.
The Pioneers will kick off the 2020 season with a home game against the Scott Skyhawks, who also finished 1-9 last season, with their only win coming against Wayne.
Sophomore standout Klay Mathews will run a triple option offense at quarterback for Scott and he will be supported in the backfield by various combinations of Junior Kyle Mathews, Cooper Martin and fullback options Michael Clay and Dane Messer.