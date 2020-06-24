Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 6, a game between the Huntington St. Joe Fighting Irish and Wayne Pioneers where both sides were looking to end losing streaks, and it all came down to the final seconds.
WAYNE — For a Tuesday evening, you couldn’t have asked for a much better game than what attending fans witnessed inside Pioneer gymnasium on Jan. 14.
By the time Wayne took the court for their tenth game of the year, the Pioneers had won only two games and six of their seven losses were decided by double-digits.
It seemed the team might have turned a corner after falling by a much narrower margin, 70-65, against Phelps (Ky) in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout in their previous game.
There were more disappointing moments than bright ones for the Wayne boys basketball team, but this night was one of their better moments on the floor. Spoiler alert, they’ll make one more appearance in this Top 15 countdown.
After battling back from an 11-point halftime deficit, the Wayne Pioneers missed three game-winning 3-point shot attempts in the final 10 seconds and fell to the visiting St. Joe Irish.
Wayne’s Jake Merritt tied the game at 59-59 after sinking two free throws with 1:18 remaining, energizing the crowd inside a packed Pioneer gym.
That crowd was quickly hushed when the Irish’ Jaylen Motely drove into the lane and gave his team a late lead but left enough time on the clock for one more Wayne possession.
After the go ahead basket, Wayne coach Sam Cochenour kept his one remaining timeout in his pocket and left the result up to the white jerseys on the floor as the final seconds ticked away.
“I was ready to call one, but was waiting to see what our guys could come up with,” he said. “We ended up getting three good chances at (a basket) from deep. Jake (Merritt) had a couple and Nick (Bryant) had another. I don’t think we could’ve gotten a better look off a set play had a used my last timeout.”
Instead, he trusted his players to get good shots — which they did. Had any one of the three missed attempts gone in, it would have given the Pioneers their first win in over three weeks and second of year.
It was the second time in as many games the Pioneers were tied or led the game late into the second half and ultimately lost by single digits.
The win snapped St Joe’s two game losing streak and extended Wayne’s to five games. The Pioneers would not win again until Feb. 20, when they notched a second win over Hannan to complete the regular season sweep. They finished the regular season with three wins.