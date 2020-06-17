Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 7, when the Spring Valley Timberwolves girls basketball team overcame a scoreless second quarter and double-digit deficit to earn a road win over an MSAC rival.
HUNTINGTON — One of the more common phrases I hear from coaches after close losses is “we have to play all four quarters.”
It’s true. Typically teams that don’t produce results for the entirety of a game often end up on the losing side of things. Could be a span of a few minutes or maybe just one bad half of basketball.
So how did the Spring Valley girls basketball team overcome a scoreless second quarter and still defeat Huntington High on the road? The answer is two-part.
Sydney Meredith and Ella Edwards.
After being outscored 13-0 in the second frame and trailing by eight at halftime, the duo powered the Timberwolves to a 26-point third quarter, outscoring the Highlanders by 10 in the period to regain the lead.
Spring Valley established momentum early in the game using 8-0 run to make a 6-3 deficit to an 11-6 lead with 1:45 to play in the first quarter. Though Huntington rebounded to tie the game at 11-11, the Timberwolves scored the final five points of the first to hold a 16-11 lead at the end of the period.
Huntington though took control of the game in the second period.
Madison Slash scored 10 of the Highlanders’ 13 points that period while Spring Valley didn’t score at all. Slash dominated the offensive glass in the second getting six of her 10 points that period on put backs.
Huntington held a 24-16 lead at halftime and left Timberwolves head coach Bo Miller trying to figure out how to generate offense. Leaning on Meredith and Edwards, Spring Valley scored 49 points in the second half to HHS’ 31, ending the night with a double-digit victory.
Meredith made five 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 21 points. Edwards finished with a double-double pouring in 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. All of her points came in the second half. Brea Saunders also finished with 17 points for SVHS.
“I knew we were down and we needed to get this win,” Edwards said after the game. “Coach told me that I had to box out and that I had to get all the rebounds.”
The Timberwolves largest deficit was 10 in the second half after allowing HHS the opening bucket. After another scoring run the visitors were back in it but fell behind by five before taking a eventual 10-point lead. The Spring Valley victory snapped a 4-game win streak for the Highlanders.
It’s not often you see something like that. As a matter of fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it in my time covering athletics at any level.