Editors note: The 2019-2020 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 15, a 79-77 win on Jan. 21 for the Spring Valley boys basketball team fueled by a big fourth quarter from Brock Booth and CJ Meredith.
It was more than just a game-winning shot in the final seconds for Brock Booth and the Spring Valley Timberwolves — it set the tone moving forward. It didn’t matter what the score was, they were hunting.
Booth scored 11 of his team-high 22 points in the frantic final period to send Spring Valley past Capital, 79-77, draining two 3-pointers in addition to the game-winning shot with 5.2 seconds left. Jace Caldwell missed a free throw, Meredith grabbed the rebound, sent the ball over to Booth who drove in from the left side to win it.
In their best effort to mirror the Cougars’ first quarter performance, Spring Valley used the perimeter to stay in the game. Entering the fourth quarter down by 5, it was do or die time for the team coming off a double-digit loss in the previous game after building a bit of momentum with two consecutive wins prior.
Karrington Hill came out red hot from the three-point line for Capital as he made four treys of the team’s six and had 14 points. The Cougars nailed eight trifectas in the first half, guiding them to a 4-point lead by halftime. That lead grew by another point after three quarters before the Wolves made a push.
Eventual MSAC Player of the Year CJ Meredith nailed a three with 4:10 left to give the Timberwolves a 72-70 lead. He added a basket at 3:48 for a 74-70 lead. Capital responded. Martin scored at 3:29, Brooks on a follow with a foul shot at 2:02 and Poore hit two free throws to put Capital up, 77-74.
Booth calmly nailed a three to tie the game with 1:37 left. The teams traded turnovers and misses from that point until Caldwell missed the front end of a one-and-one with 21.6 seconds left. The Timberwolves pulled down the rebound and Booth then came through. Spring Valley outscored the visitors, 23-16, in the fourth period.
“C.J. and Brock both can shoot. Get them the ball. The last 30 seconds was a scramble. We got good looks, but came up empty. C.J. kicked the ball to Brock and that was it,” Spring Valley head coach Cory Maynard said after the game.
The Timberwolves lost five of their first six games of the 2019-2020 season, but then rattled off wins in 9 of their next twelve.
Then win over Capital was the third game of that stretch. Spring Valley picked up a win in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout in Williamson the week before, followed by another win over Riverside before falling 73-60 to Boyd County (KY) the following night.
Having held a late lead against the Cougars, a loss that Tuesday night could have been a season-defining moment for Spring Valley. But Booth’s 22 and Meredith 21, bolstered by another 16 points from Corbin Page was enough to turn the tide.
The Spring Valley boys basketball team worked it’s record to two games above .500 (11-9) before losing their final two games of the regular season.