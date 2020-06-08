WAYNE — The familiar sounds of spring — whistles tweeting, kids laughing, coaches barking — returned to West Virginia on Monday.
Youngsters from high school to Little League took to the fields for their first group workouts since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.
Thirty members of the Wayne High School football team showed up for the first day of voluntary conditioning and workouts. Split into four separate groups, they went through exercises and stayed in those pods through the duration of the morning.
Spring Valley also hosted workouts. Tolsia High School’s football team will wait until at least next week to begin conditioning, but a school official said they could return sooner.
“One of the big parts of athletics is the comradery you build and it’s hard to do that over the phone or computer screen,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. “We’re happy to see everybody and the kids are happy to see each other, but you also have to do things the right way and follow the guidelines to be as safe as possible while we’re here.”
The practice more resembled pre-game warmups than a regular practice, as no footballs were allowed to be passed or handed off and contact was not permitted. Still, work was done.
Other Tri-State teams worked out together for the first time Monday. In Ohio, Fairland’s high school and middle school cross country teams met at the track at Jim Mayo Stadium at 8 a.m.
“It was a good morning with some Dragon runners,” Fairland coach Chuck Wentz said, adding that his team will meet at the stadium again at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will take to their course at Old Lock 27 at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Monday’s workouts all over the area were different in that not only were coaches making sure paperwork was signed, but were reviewing different permission slips in light of coronavirus. They also were taking student-athletes temperatures, making sure no one was sharing water bottles and social distancing was being practiced even during down times.
NOTES: Taylor Ball, a Tolsia High School senior has been given the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission Sportsmanship Award for the class of 2020, the school announced last week.
“Taylor is a great student, player and even better person. It was truly a blessing to coach her and she was a great role-model and leader for our other players. We are certain she will be successful in her future endeavors,” head coach Ric Morrone said. “The WVSSAC couldn’t have given this award to a better example of Sportsmanship.”
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley lineman Bryce Biggs picked up another offer last week, gathering one from Colgate University. That adds to a list of approximately twelve other schools who have offered the Timberwolves’ junior.