CHARLESTON — When Spring Valley first took the field as a consolidated school in 1998, it was playing at a certain level. Good enough to make the Class AAA state playoffs, but not good enough to advance.
The first 13 times the Timberwolves got to the postseason, they suffered 12 first-round losses. Then things started to fall into place.
A few years ago, Spring Valley climbed to a different level. Three straight times (2016-18), the Wolves made it all the way to the Super Six finals in Wheeling, only to lose to reigning power Martinsburg each time, and by a total of 94 points.
No longer a one-hit wonder, the Timberwolves now had just one more level to surmount — and they might have taken the first step toward that goal Friday, while toiling six hours away in the Eastern Panhandle.
Spring Valley held on for a 22-20 victory at Martinsburg, erasing a pair of impressive streaks by the four-time defending champion Bulldogs — a state-record 57 straight wins overall and 65 victories in a row at home against West Virginia teams, a string that was nearly 13 years old.
Strangely enough, COVID-19 may have provided an assist in that landmark win for the Wolves, who were 0-5 all-time against Martinsburg. The game wasn’t on anyone’s original schedule — Spring Valley was locked into eight games against Mountain State Athletic Conference teams — and only came about when both the Timberwolves and Bulldogs found themselves needing a game about a week ago when the state’s color-coded risk factor map dictated which counties could play and which had to sit out. It was then that they forged a deal to play in Martinsburg.
“We just felt like with the MSAC conference schedule, it was really hard to schedule outside the conference,” said Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess, noting that teams had to play at least eight league games. “Even with the non-conference games, you usually played conference teams. But I think if you’re going to get to that level (of Martinsburg), you have to play those people. They’re the standard, the cream of the crop in triple-A football, and it’s been that way for 10 years, pretty much.
“You can’t beat them unless you play them. Evidently us playing them in the championship game wasn’t working out well, and we got the opportunity to play them early, and we took it. It ended up working out for us. If you want to get to a certain level, you have to play people at that level to get there.”
Once the game started, Dingess even changed up some things. Usually, the Wolves defer their choice to the second half if they win the coin toss, but on Friday they won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. They didn’t score on that drive, but were able to move the ball on the ground behind a massive offensive line and created good field position that allowed them cash in the next time and take a 7-6 halftime lead.
“We didn’t score, but it still was positive about the opening drive,” Dingess said. “We felt like that was one of our strong points — we had a little bit of a mismatch up front. We didn’t want to get into a come-from-behind (scenario) or a shootout with them to try and match their skill people because you can’t match their speed. The things we learned when we did play them in the state championship is you can’t fall behind, and our defense played well enough to keep us in the lead.”
The Timberwolves led 15-6 and 22-13 in the second half, but had to make a defensive stop in the final minutes to seal the victory and improve to 2-0.
Then it was time to load up the charter buses for the six-hour trek back to Wayne County. Dingess said the trip home seemed faster than the trip to Martinsburg.
“It seemed like forever getting up there,” he said. “Of course, we stopped at a rest area and ate sandwiches on the way up. Peanut butter and jelly — that was the secret meal.
“We got back and pulled into the locker room at about 5:30 (a.m. Saturday), and I got back to the house about 6. My daughter had a volleyball tournament at Cabell Midland at 9, so I went to see her — couldn’t miss that.”
Dingess, when contacted early Saturday afternoon, said he hadn’t slept since returning home, but would “probably crash” while watching the Marshall-Appalachian State game later on Saturday.
“I’ll be lucky to make it to halftime,” he said with a chuckle.
Dingess was asked if he’d have to address his team about keeping a level head following the historic win, and not allowing his players to get ahead of themselves in their quest to return to Wheeling.
“No, I think we’ve got some older kids that have got some certain goals they want to achieve this year,” Dingess said. “Really, in Week 2 when we were orange and didn’t get to play, they were sitting at their house when lots of other people got to play. I don’t think they’ll ever take for granted the opportunity to play a football game.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen with the map (Saturday) — it’s week by week. You’ve kind of got a schedule now, but you can really throw it all out and it could be completely different. Anytime we get to play, I don’t care who it is, the kids will be excited to play because it might be their last game. You don’t know how things will turn out.”