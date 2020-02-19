WAYNE — The Wayne Middle School girls basketball team, on Saturday, was crowned county champions after beating Ceredo Kenova Middle School 42-38.
The win was the first championship win for head coach Sean Meddings, who said it was a great win.
“It was a great game, one of the best games I have ever been apart of — espeically on the middle school level,” Meddings said. “Both teams played hard, it was definitely a battle.”
Brooke Adkins put up 22 points in the win, while sister Addie Adkins had 9 points, D’laneigh Brooks had 6 points and Shelby Anderson had 6 points.
Brooke Adkins came out hot in the first half, but with increased coverage in the second wasn’t able to make it to the basket quite as much.
Anderson was able to hit three big shots that were crucial in keeping the lead against CK, according to Meddings.
Finally Brooks hit two foul shots in the last seconds of the game to seal the deal for the Pioneers.
The fact that the Wonders had beat the now champions not once, but twice this season made the win that much sweeter. Wayne lost to CK by 15 and 9 points previously.
Meddings said coming into the game there was absolutely no pressure — just play ball.
“We knew we were good enough to win it,” Meddings said. “But, we had zero pressure so I told the girls to just play loose and give it their all.”
The Wayne Middle School boys team played in round one of the county tournament against Fort Gay at Buffalo Middle School.