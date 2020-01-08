COLUMBUS, Oh.—Spring Valley’s Lady Wolves shot their way to a 2-1 finish last weekend at Mount Vernon’s University Classic in Columbus.
The Wolves’ (4-2) only loss came in a shootout to tournament top runner Bishop Hartley 49-38.
The lone loss did not affect the Wolves moral. Spring Valley’s only senior, Brea Saunders, brought the team alive in the next two matchups.
Mansfield Ohio met their match against Spring Valley’s high powered shooting offense with a 65-56 final. Momentum continued for Spring Valley rounding out the tournament with another win over Bloom Carol 51-42.
Saunders finished the tournament as the leading scorer with 22 points.