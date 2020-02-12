HUNTINGTON— Concord University landed the cowboy of the Wolfpack, Monday, when Spring Valley High School Senior lineman Jake Hutchison made his announcement to further his football career with the Mountain Lions in 2020.
The 5-foot-11 270lb first-team all conference senior center is a three year starter for the Wolves bruising front. While Hutchison’s warrior mentality has helped him excel on the football field, his roots at the Wolves Den has kept him humble.
In fact, if you saw Hutchison out on a normal day, there’s a good chance he’d be wearing his cowboy hat, jeans and cowboy boots. The same attire he always exited the bus with at opponents stadiums.
“There’s nowhere else in the world I would have rather gone to school then the Wolf. Spring Valley is a big part of what made me into the man I am today,” Hutchison said. “It taught me to cherish and celebrate what I have. All the teachers, coaches, and peers have poured into me and I’m so thankful for that.”
The Concord commit will go down in the history books for the Wolves. Hutchison was apart of an MSAC title, 11 playoff wins and three state title appearances at Wheeling Island Stadium.
“I’ve learned dedication isn’t easily earned. Getting up at 4:30 to get a lift in every day before school taught me dedication and pride,” Hutchison added. “Pride I have for my brothers on the field. I might be a Mountain Lion soon, but I’ll always be a Timberwolf,”
Long time Martinsburg Bulldog coach Dave Walker took the helm of the Mountain Lions after winning another state title in 2019.
“I wanted to start fresh with a new school, new team, brand new coaching staff and new opportunity. Concord is going to be working from the ground up, and I want to experience being a part of that upbringing of potential greatness in West Virginia,” Hutchison said.
Walker’s take over of the program came after winning two games in 2018 and just one last season in the Mountain East Conference.
Hutchison said while football is in important, one of his main focuses will be in the classroom where he currently holds a 3.6 grade point average.
“I plan to major in psychology and maybe teach. I’d like to even coach football one day. Earning a degree and keeping my grades at a high level will be my main focus.”