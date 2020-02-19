HUNTINGTON— A trio of wrestlers from Spring Valley High School pinned their way to a state bid Saturday night on Highlander Mountain.
Eian Harper (126lbs), Caleb Cross (132lbs) and Cole Walker (152lbs) all earned state tournament spots for next Thursday.
Harper placed third while Cross and Walker both landed in fourth.
Dustin Bowen, Cam Bailey, Kyle Blankenship and Christian Ward will serve as the state alternates for the Wolves.
“Both Harper and Walker have experience in the state tournament and know what to expect. I believe that if these guys go out and wrestle to the best of their abilities, we could come home with three state place winners. We will focus on one match at a time and go have fun,” head coach Chris Miles said.
Harper (41-7) will face off against sophomore Chance Williams (13-4) out of Spring Mills.
Cross (37-14) takes the mat against Woodrow Wilson freshman Ethan Osborne (30-10) and Walker (34-11) matches up against Greenbrier East junior Colby Piner (37-4).
The state tournament will begin Feb. 27 at the Huntington Civic Center.