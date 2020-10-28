BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Over the past five years Spring Valley has built a reputation as one of Class AAA’s best programs, consistently churning out Division I offensive linemen, winning battles in the trenches and running through, around and over opponents.
That proved to be a winning formula once again for the Timberwolves, and on Friday night they won the point of attack against a stout Bridgeport defense, rushing for 282 yards en route to a 35-10 win over Bridgeport at Wayne Jameson Field.
“We just got beat on the line,” Bridgeport coach John Cole admitted. “That’s a big, strong team and I think the last time they came up here (in a loss to Fairmont Senior) the only thing that happened was that they got mad. I think they found their identity. Our kids played hard. We had a few fourth downs early in the game and couldn’t get any movement on offense. That’s a good team though, my goodness, we couldn’t move them up front, we had problems on the edges and they had four days to get ready for us.”
Spring Valley won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, holding a normally potent Indian rushing attack to just 101 yards on 31 carries while senior running back Cole Diamond consistently got to the second level, running for 172 yards and a score in the victory.
The Timberwolves set the tone early, going 77 yards in 16 plays on their opening drive while draining more than eight minutes off of the clock. The duo of Diamond and Brody Brumfield got plenty of work on the series, but the key play came on a 3rd-and-12, when Jack Roy dropped back and found tight end Corbin Page for a short pass in the flat. Page did the rest, breaking multiple tackles and fighting his way to the line-to-gain for a 13-yard play that extended the drive and moved the ball to the Indian 39.
“He can get off the ball and he can block too,” Cole said of Page. “That’s a real good football player. Real good.”
Spring Valley continued to methodically move the ball down the field until Brumfield punched in a touchdown from a yard out on the opening play of the second quarter. The ensuing kick failed, giving the Timberwolves a 6-0 lead.
Both teams traded a series of unfruitful possessions until the Timberwolves showed off their quick strike ability later in the quarter, when Roy delivered a perfect ball down the seem to Jace Caldwell for a 57-yard touchdown reception. Roy found Page for the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-0 with 4:56 remaining in the opening half.
That score held until the intermission but the Timberwolves wasted little time adding to their lead in the third quarter, marching down the field on the opening drive of the second half for an 8-play, 70 yard possession that culminated with a 2-yard touchdown run from Diamond.
Bridgeport finally got on the board on the game’s next drive, using a 37-yard connection from Cam Cole to Anthony Dixon to move the ball into the Timberwolf red zone and eventually setting up Austin Springer for a 31-yard field goal.
Spring Valley put things out of reach on the their next possession, however, with Diamond ripping off a 25-yard run and Caldwell hauling in an 18-yard pass before Page broke open on a corner route and hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 28-3 with 9:56 to play, effectively putting things out of reach.
Each team got a touchdown in the game’s final stretch, with Landyn Reppert catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Cole at the 6:51 mark and Caldwell breaking off a 16-yard run to paydirt with 2:34 to round out the scoring.
Caldwell finished his night with a touchdown rush, a touchdown reception and an interception for the Timberwolves.
The loss was Bridgeport’s first since Sept. 19, 2019 and ended a 14-game winning streak. It marked the second time Spring Valley ended the state’s longest winning streak this season.
“They’re a really good football team and we got beat up upfront,” said Cole. “We’re going to do what we do and that isn’t going to change. That’s a big disadvantage when you can’t get the movement upfront that you need. We need our offense to gain yards and we need (our defense) to make stops and we didn’t do that. Hopefully it will be a learning experience but it was a tough task.”
Bridgeport falls to 4-1 on the season and will be back in action next Friday when it hosts Huntington. The Timberwolves are now 4-1 and will travel to Ashland, Ky. next week to take on Paul Blazer.
SPRING VALLEY 35, BRIDGEPORT 10
Spring Valley 0 14 7 14 — 35
Bridgeport 0 0 3 7 — 10
SV — Brody Brumfield 1 run (kick failed)
SV — Caldwell 57 pass from Roy (Page pass from Roy)
SV — Diamond 2 run (Isaac Workman kick)
BPT — Austin Springer 31 field goal
SV — Page 17 pass from Roy (Workman kick)
BPT — Reppert 53 pass from Cole (Springer kick)
SV — Caldwell 16 run (Workman kick)
Team Statistics
SV BPT
First Downs 17 7
Rushing Yards 282 101
Passing Yards 105 110
Total Yards 387 211
Passing 4-5-0 4-5-0
Punts 1-26 3-34.3
Fumbles 1 0
Fumbles Lost 1 0
Penalties 3-23 1-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing
SV — Cole Diamond 26-172, Brody Brumfield 11-79, Jack Roy 2-(-2), Jace Caldwell 5-35, Zane Brumfield 1-0, Team 1-(-2), Totals 46-282
BPT — JD Love 4-17, JT Muller 5-9, Cam Cole 11-31, Hayden Moore 6-21, Tyler Martin 2-14, Camden Hess 2-6, Cameron Jones 1-3, Totals 31-101
Passing
SV — Roy 4 of 5 for 105 yards with 2 touchdowns
BPT — Cole 4 of 5 for 110 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception
Receiving
SV — Corbin Page 2-30, Caldwell 2-75
BPT — Muller 1-6, Moore 1-14, Anthony Dixon 1-37, Landyn Reppert 1-53