Submitted Photo The West Virginia Thunder 2027 girls basketball team won the AAU National Championship in Orlando, Florida on July 5.

FLORIDA — The West Virginia Thunder 2027 girls basketball team won the AAU National Championship in Orlando Florida on July 5.

The team played teams from all over the country including Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Michigan and more.

Thunder went undefeated throughout the entire tournament with pool play consisting of wins against Atlanta (38-35 in OT), Indiana (41-29), Louisiana (40-4) and Oklahoma (33-22).

The team continued its winning streak throughout bracket play by defeating Greenville NC Lady Lynx (43-9), Northern KY Tarheels (39-20), Cincy Lady Future (43-32) and finally the Michigan Headlines in the championship game (39-24).

