WAYNE — Throughout each year, the pages of the Wayne County News are filled with hundreds of sports stories working together to chronicle athletics in Wayne County.
These stories range from games, features players, teams and basic athletics in the county.
This the 2019 Wayne County News annual year-in-review, sports version part two.
JULYCommunity speaks in support of renaming field
WAYNE — Though a hay fire on U.S. 152 subtracted from attendance, a group of 25 people supporting an idea to rename the football field at Wayne High School showed at the Wayne County Board of Education meeting last week, with several speaking directly to board members.
Ceredo debuts new basketball, pickleball courts
CEREDO — The Town of Ceredo has worked hard to make its pickleball project come to life.
The transformation of the old tennis courts located adjacent to the park in Ceredo have been a long time in the making, and now three pickleball courts sit in the same spot where two tennis courts previously did.
Brumfield, Cook in 2019 WV Sports Legends class
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington area was well represented Saturday in the 2019 West Virginia Sports Legends induction ceremony at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
More than 60 people made up the class of 2019, several with local ties, including former Marshall University and Huntington High School baseball coach Jack Cook, and former Wayne head coach and current Cabell Midland assistant George Brumfield.
Four selected for USSSA All American team
VIERA, Fla. — Four Wayne County athletes are being recognized with the opportunity to play on the USSSA All American team, which will compete at the USSSA Space Coast Complex on July 28-Aug. 3.
School board OKs memorial stone, bust to honor Jarrell
WAYNE — A small group of supporters gathered outside the conference room at the Wayne County Board of Education after a long-winded discussion over renaming the football field at Wayne High School ended with a decision that dodged renaming the field in favor of a small memorial near the front gate.
AUGUSTPioneers open season with bittersweet determination
WAYNE — The return to the field this year for the Wayne Pioneers comes with bittersweet emotions for both players and coaches alike after a car accident took the life of sophomore Colt Adams in late May.
Rebels recharged in 2019
GLEN HAYES — This year, the Rebels’ head coach Eric Crum is hoping that more experienced players will lead to more consistent results in the face of a challenging schedule.
Buffalo Babe Ruth All-Star softball team celebrated
HUNTINGTON — Like celebrities arriving at a red carpet event, the girls of the 12-under Buffalo Babe Ruth All-Star team arrived at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne near Spring Valley High School on Aug. 7 for a celebration of the team’s run to the World Series championship game in Florida two weeks ago.
SEPTEMBERWonders regain homefield advantage
KENOVA — Schedules of Tri-State Youth Football League and area middle school teams will feature a phrase not seen in many years — “at Ceredo-Kenova.”
SV shuts down Wayne in ‘Clash ofthe County’
WAYNE — The Timberwolves held Wayne to negative yardage through three quarters, while wearing down the Pioneer defense en route to a 38-0 victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Pioneer Field.
Former players return to Wayne for alumni game
WAYNE — As the saying goes — once a Pioneer, always a Pioneer.
The truth in that statement was evident last Saturday when several Wayne High School baseball alumni gathered at George Brumfield Ballpark for the first annual WHS Alumni game.
Tolsia dashes to two big finishes
GLENHAYES —Tolsia’s cross country team visited Lincoln County Wednesday and Lawrence County Saturday where they topped the charts in their respective divisions.
Pioneers, Rebels volleyball leadership tout much potential
WAYNE — After the Wayne and Tolsia volleyball teams experienced significant changes to their respective rosters, each team is welcoming the turnover from last season, taking the season in stride and learning as they go.
OCTOBER
Former SVHS standout named WVSU co-athlete of week
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Former Spring Valley standout and West Virginia State defensive end Cody Stanley was recognized this weekend for his outstanding play in week four’s conference game against Concord.
Wayne’s Kiley earns spot in state tourney
WAYNE — For just the third time in school history, the Wayne High School golf team had representation at the state golf tournament on the Jones course at Oglebay Resort, Wheeling.
Junior Cole Kiley’s performance at the regional level earned him a spot in Wheeling — a first time experience for him.
Jarrell memorialized at Pioneer Field
WAYNE — A memorial was erected in honor of former Wayne football coach Scott Jarrell during a pregame ceremony on Friday at Pioneer Field in Wayne.
Wayne cross country teams earn spot in state meet
WAYNE — The Wayne High School girls cross country team continued their stellar 2019 season at the Region IV class AA competition on Thursday, but it was the boys who made history this time by becoming the first boys team ever from Wayne to qualify for a state cross country championship meet.
NOVEMBER
Pioneers capture first football championship since 2015
WAYNE — On a cold, rainy and windy night, a handful of Wayne Pioneer football players made ‘mud angels’ at midfield after defeating the Vinson Tigers 42-28 in the 2019 Wayne County Middle School Football Championship game at Wilt Salmons Athletic Field at Tolsia High School.
Baumgardner following father’s footsteps to WV State
SPRING VALLEY — Baumgardner will be taking his talent to the next level on the diamond at West Virginia State University following his senior season at Spring Valley.
Baumgardner will be following in his father’s foot steps, Chad Baumgardner, who also played at State from 1994-1997 nder former coach Cal Bailey.
SV tops Capital for quarterfinal win
SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley intercepted four passes Friday, giving the Timberwolves nine picks against the Cougars in two shutouts this season, in a 30-0 victory in the Class AAA high school football quarterfinals at the Wolves Den.
DECEMBER
SV’s Darby, Caudill to play college volleyball
HUNTINGTON — Alex Darby and Katie Beth Caudill helped Spring Valley to a Class AAA state
volleyball title in 2018 and the two will go on to help their respective college teams beginning in 2020.
Darby, the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAA first-team captain, signed her letter of commitment on Wednesday to attend West Virginia State University, where she will play for head coach Kris Kern.
Spring Valley softball’s Williamson signs with Union College in Kentucky
Williamson to play for the NAIA school that competes in the Appalachian Athletic Conference signed Friday The Spring Valley High School star land a softball scholarship to pursue that degree at Union College in Barboursville, Kentucky
All-state, conference football teams announced
HUNTINGTON — Several football players throughout Wayne County earned All-state or All-conference designations following the 2019 season. Players from each of the three high schools in the county were represented.
Wayne hosts 5K to raise money for graduation
HUNTINGTON — If the Wayne High School senior class wants to hold their commencement ceremony in the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington come May 2020, they’ll have to work for it.
That work began last weekend at the Santa 5K walk/run at Ritter Park in Huntington.