By JAKE WELLMAN
For the Wayne County News
HUNTINGTON - Despite having an extremely young roster in 2019, Spring Valley's Girls soccer team has had some bright spots during the early season.
The Wolves ran the field on conference foe Capital with an 8-0 finish on the backs' of Delaney Davis and Reagan Dian's three goals. Ellie Eastham and Elizabeth Blake also added one apiece.
Although Spring Valley (3-4) has four losses early on, only one came in conference play against Cabell County rival Huntington High 6-0.
"For the season, we have had ups and downs. We are very young and are taking are lumps. We have had some injuries to some players, which has affected who plays. It has been a learning curve for the younger girls. The upperclassmen are doing their job anchoring the team," coach Todd Smith said.
The squad picked up another win last Thursday over Chesapeake 3-0. Blake and Doak padded their stats with a goal apiece followed by Jessie Suttles with the third and final dagger. Blake also added an assist on the night.
Plagued by youth and injuries, the young Lady Wolves hope to build upon and better a 6-10-3 record from last season.
Spring Valley will be back on the road Thursday at South Charleston with a start time of 6 p.m.
Stay tuned to the Wayne County News for further updates on your Lady Wolves' program.