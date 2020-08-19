HUNTINGTON — Former Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University star Morgan Zerkle signed with a new professional softball league near Chicago.
“I’m so happy for this opportunity with Athletes Unlimited,” Zerkle said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
Athletes Unlimited is a pro league based in Rosemont, Illinois. The league features several unique aspects. Teams change weekly, with a draft conducted each of the season’s six weeks. Players have a financial stake in the league, recruit players and make the rules. An alternative scoring system will be used to promote parity.
CBS and ESPN have agreed to televise games, which begin Aug. 30 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. The season concludes Sept. 29.
Zerkle, an assistant coach at Miami (Ohio) and former member of the U.S. National Team, was a member of the Chicago Bandits and Scrap Yard Dawgs of the National Fastpitch Softball League. She was an all-stater at Cabell Midland and All-American at Marshall.
The league includes NCAA Players of The Year Cat Osterman and Kelly Barnhill; Rawlings Gold Glove winners AJ Andrews and Jessica Warren; nine NCAA national champions in Caleigh Clifton, Nicole DeWitt, Paige Halstead, Aubree Munro, Nicole Pendley, Shelby Pendley, Coley Ries, Kelsey Stewart and Warren, who was the College World Series most outstanding player.
“We have worked very hard to develop and build Athletes Unlimited softball from the ground up,” said Gwen Svekis, player, Player Executive Committee member and Player Coordinator for all sports for Athletes Unlimited. “Now we just want to get out on the field, play as hard as we can and help grow the sport of softball.”
Players will compete in a fantasy-inspired system engineered for faster competition for both team and individual play. Players will earn points in each game based on team wins (allocated by inning), MVPs of the game (three per game) and individual stats calculated via simple offensive and pitching metrics.
A team earns 10 points for winning an inning and 50 points for winning a game. Game MVPs pick up 60 points for first, 40 for second and 20 for third. Singles are worth 10 points, doubles 20, triples 30 and home runs 40. A hit by pitch, stolen base, sacrifice or walk is valued at 10 points each. A recorded out is worth four points to the pitcher. A caught stealing or earned run allowed results in subtraction of 10 points.
Players will be drafted by player captains onto four teams of 14 individuals before the start of play. Each team will play three games per week.