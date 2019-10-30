HUNTINGTON — Despite having a young squad, coach Mike Hall and his underclassmen continued to see improvements in recent meets.
The Timberwolves cross country competed in the 2019 MSAC championship last Thursday at Cabell Midland high school with a group of underclassmen carrying the load.
Although the team results weren’t what the Wolves had hoped for, there were still a couple of bright spots on the evening.
For the girls, sophomore Elizabeth Meade set a season personal record followed by freshman Jonathan Carroll who also surpassed his best performance.
Freshman Courtney Gist and Zane Stewart were the next two finishers for the girls and boys teams.
“This teams talent is so young and it’s great to see these kids continue to compete at a high level as underclassmen,” coach Hall said.
Spring Valley competed in the Region IV championship at Cedar Lakes in Ripley last Thursday.
In the boys’ division, four of the top 10 teams in the state are in Region IV. The girls’ division is no different with five of the top 10 in the region.
“When there are only seven teams in your region and more than half of them are ranked in the states top 10 it makes qualifying a tough task to say the least. We have some kids who have an outside shot at making it but they will need their absolute best performances to pull it off,” coach Hall added.
The Wolves will be back in action later this month for the regional meet.