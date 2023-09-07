THE GAME: HURLEY (0-2) at VAN (WEST VIRGINIA) (1-1).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Herschel Jarrell Field, Van, West Virginia.
HURLEY: Hurley received 111 rushing yards on two rushing touchdowns from quarterback Landon Bailey in last week’s overtime loss to Eastside. Canaan Shafer added 87 rushing yards while speedsters Kevin Looney (61 rushing yards) and Payton Hurley (31 rushing yards) also got into the mix. Payton Hurley also stood out on special teams, running a kickoff back 91 yards for a touchdown. Defensive end Jayme Stacy picked up 13 tackles and a sack to lead the Rebels defense.
“Coach (Mark) Agosti does a great job at Van,” Hurley coach John Paul Justus said. “The Bulldogs have a small enrollment similar to Hurley’s, and he puts a competitive team on the field every week. Van went 10-0 last (regular) season. Van has changed their offense since we last played in 2021 to single wing. So defensively, we have to deal with an offense we do not see very often. It makes for a difficult week.”
VAN: Van returns two talented offensive linemen in Dalton Kessinger and Cade Price, who are both leaders on this team. The backfield will be run by committee, with Easton Moore, Gavin Branham, Markie Meadows and Eon Branham splitting the load.
“Looking forward to playing Hurley,” Agosti said. “I am friends with coach Justus, and I have a lot of respect for him and how he runs his program. I am looking forward to a physical, competitive game. We are young this year and will be starting several underclassmen.”
FINAL WORD: Van lost to Meadow Bridge in Week 1, 24-12, behind an outstanding performance from Gavin Branham, who finished with 160 yards rushing in the loss. Van got into the win column last week in an 8-6 win over Wyoming East. The Rebels’ offensive woes may be over after the 32-point performance they put up in an overtime loss to Eastside last week. If Hurley can carry the momentum over into this week and put the disappointing losses in Weeks 1 and 2 behind them, then Friday night could be the first win of the season.
THE GAME: HONAKER (2-0) at RYE COVE (2-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Rye Cove War Eagle Stadium, Clinchport.
HONAKER: Honaker’s Peyton Musick is off to a stellar start and all-purpose back Aidan Lowe and Parker Bandy have already been recognized with some type of Player of the Week honors this season.
RYE COVE: Rye Cove demolished Northwood last week, 42-0, led by a brilliant performance from quarterback Landon Lane, who passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns while adding 81 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Logan Barnette is a key receiver for the War Eagles. He made four catches for 106 yards last week.
FINAL WORD — This is a battle of the unbeaten as both teams enter Week 3 undefeated. Honaker is loaded and will have advantages and mismatches on both sides of the ball. Look for Tiller and company to continue their hot streak and move to 3-0 on the season.
THE GAME: RIDGEVIEW (2-0) at WISE CENTRAL (1-1).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Tommy McAmis Field, Norton.
RIDGEVIEW: The Wolfpack lost a star in running back Gabe Hackney, who suffered a lower leg injury during Ridgeview’s 56-7 win over Grundy last Friday night.
WISE CENTRAL: The Warriors offense is led by speedster Jude Davis at running back and dual-threat quarterback Sincere Haggins, who have been bright spots for the Warriors this season. Wise Central has had a huge problem offensively over the past two seasons, as opponents pitched shutouts in five of the Warriors’ seven losses in 2023.
FINAL WORD: This is a huge Mountain-7 rivalry game that both teams likely marked on the calendar when the schedule came out. The Wolfpack are coming off two big wins over Class 1 schools, while Wise Central struggled in a 14-7 Week 1 win over Eastside and lost to Marion 27-12 in Week 2. If coach Jason Mullins and the Warriors cannot find a solution on offense, the Wolfpack may once again have the game won by halftime.