FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Orry Perry threw a 32-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Gage Leadingham on the final play of the game Friday night to give West Carter a 25-21 victory over Russell in high school football at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
The Comets (7-1) were 0-27 against the Red Devils (5-2) entering the contest.
Russell appeared to have the game in hand, leading 21-13 after Charlie Jachimczuk returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown with 1:25 left. West Carter, though, responded quickly as Perry threw a 23-yard TD pass to Jackson Bond with 20 seconds remaining. The two-point conversion pass, though, fell incomplete and the Red Devils were on the verge of extending their series winning streak to 28 in a row.
The Comets, though, recovered an onside kick and ran two plays to the 32 before Perry flung the ball to the end zone, where it bounced off Bond's hands and into Leadingham's as time expired.
Leetavious Cline led West Carter with 107 rushing yards and a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown. Perry completed 9 of 21 passes for 105 yards.
ASHLAND 46, ROWAN COUNTY 0: The Tomcats (6-0) scored on two touchdown passes in a 93-second span to turn a 10-0 lead into 24-0 in a rout of the Vikings (3-3) at Putnam Stadium.
S.J. Lykans kicked a 25-yard field goal, then an extra point after Keontae Pittman's 5-yard touchdown run to give Ashland a 10-0 lead. Brett Mullins followed with a 54-yard TD pass to Paul Humphrey, then a 41-yard scoring strike to Jack Alley to blow the game open.
Mullins threw for 135 yards, all of it in the second quarter. Cole Wallace, the state's second-leading rusher, gained 101 yards on 28 carries.
FAIRVIEW 8, LEWIS COUNTY 6: Tanner Johnson tied the score with a 15-yard touchdown run, then threw a two-point conversion pass to Cody Caldwell to give the Eagles a triumph over the Lions in Westwood, Kentucky.
Twice in the first half Lewis County drove inside the Fairview 10-yard line but came away with no points. The Lions broke through on the opening play of the first quarter when Dylan Hardy threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Isaia Burns.
Ethan Sizemore carried 27 time for 169 yards for the Lions, who lost their 17th consecutive game. Johnson ran for 47 yards and passed for 98 for Fairview.
EAST CARTER 18, BOYD COUNTY 17: Kanyon Kozee's 7-yard touchdown run with 9:03 remaining lifted the Raiders over the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Kozee scored on a broken play.
Charlie Terry ran for 151 yards and touchdowns of 77 and 53 yards on nine carries for East Carter. Carter Stephens led Boyd County with 19 carries for 140 yards and one touchdown.
POINT PLEASANT 10, WINFIELD 0: The Big Blacks (4-2) forced three turnovers and never allowed the Generals (0-5) to reach the red zone in a shutout at Ohio Valley Bank Track & Field.
Joel Beattie's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:52 left in the game gave Point Pleasant the winning points. Elicia Wood kicked the extra point. Beattie followed with an interception to set up Hunter Bonecutter's 39-yard field goal with 3:18 to play.
Evan Roach led the Big Blacks with 74 yards on 17 carries. Jon Covert ran 18 times for 93 yards for Winfield.