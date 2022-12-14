The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference on Sept. 20 at the Capitol in Washington.

 Mariam Zuhaib | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — More than $18 million in federal funds has been appropriated to strengthen West Virginia’s public health infrastructure.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, earlier this month announced $18,732,882 in American Rescue Plan funds were allocated for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) via the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

