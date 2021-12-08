MADISON — Thanks to a contribution from the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker can complete an initiative to fit his agency with life-saving bulletproof vests in 2022.
WVSA Executive Director and former Boone County Sheriff Rodney Miller presented Barker with a check for $3,375 during a Boone County Commission meeting on Nov. 30.
The In-Vest program began in 2012 and benefits agencies across the state.
“Passage of West Virginia code mandated the purchase of bulletproof vests for sheriffs and deputies, and we have kept this money in place because we know that some counties have trouble meeting this obligation,” Miller said.
Through a Bureau of Justice Assistance Grant, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office found 50% of the entire funding needed to purchase new vests. The Boone County Commission committed half of the remaining amount and the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association picked up the rest of the tab after Barker completed an application requesting the help for his office.
“The last thing we want to do is deal with the loss of a deputy out there on the streets, up a hollow or the byways of Boone County,” Miller added. “It is important that we all do what we can to keep these guys safe.”
Commission President Craig Bratcher added, “This is great news and we are very appreciative.”
Body armor of any type requires specific care instructions, and expiration dates are outlined and recommended by the manufacturer. According to collectivedata.com, most warrant their vests for a five-year life. Beyond that time, fibers can break down, causing the vests to become less effective.
Collective Data states on its site, “Although it may still stop a bullet at year six, there is no guarantee that with each passing year the performance will diminish. The risk of using an expired vest goes well beyond the cost of a replacement.”
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.
