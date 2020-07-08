Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WILLIAMSON — For the second time in less than two months, the Williamson Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team had to rescue stranded boaters from the Tug Fork River near Goodman Hollow in Williamson on Thursday.

According to the WFD, a jon boat with four people on board was swept into a bridge pier in the Tug River and overturned.

The passengers, two of whom were wearing life jackets and two without, were dumped into the fast water and climbed onto the base of two separate piers for safety.

A WFD rescue swimmer swam to the piers to assess the victims’ situation while waiting for the rescue boat to arrive from upstream.

All four victims were safely transferred to the riverbank via the fire department’s boat and no serious injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

An attempt was made to recover the victims’ boat from downstream, but it was lodged in debris and couldn’t be moved.

On May 14, a kayaker overturned in the same location of the river and climbed onto the same bridge piers to await rescue.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.