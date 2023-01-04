WHITESVILLE — Not many people can say they did any one thing perfectly for more than 25 years.
But retiring US Postal Service carrier Judy Stavrakis can, and she has the certificate to prove it.
Stavrakis, who worked her final day at the Whitesville Post Office on Dec. 30, completed her 26-year career without a single traffic accident. She received an Expert Driver Certificate from the US Postal Service for “26 years of exceptional, safe driving performance.”
During her career, Stavrakis was tasked with casing, boxing and delivering packages to Dorothy and Clear Creek. She had a total of 246 boxes on her route.
“I had a great time, except for the snowy roads, of course. Joan Walker couldn’t have been a better boss, and I met quite a few friends,” Stavrakis said.
Stavrakis also said that she developed great relationships with the families she delivered to over the years.
“They’ve all been really appreciative on birthdays, holidays and Christmas time by always giving me cards and gifts. I’ve really come to enjoy being a part of their life and watching all of their kids growing up.
“I had a good run at it, and it was just time to go and spend more time with my family,” concluded Stavrakis.
“She has been a great carrier for the Whitesville Community,” said Whitesville Postmaster Joan Walker.
You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.
