WILLIAMSON, W. Va. — Another popular event held annually in the Tug Valley area will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as the fourth annual WillCon pop culture and cosplay convention was canceled this past week by the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The event was originally scheduled for Sept. 26 at the South Side Mall in Goody, Kentucky, but was delayed and tentatively scheduled for Nov. 14.
But event organizer Jim Pajarillo recommended to the CVB that the event be canceled in 2020 due to strict protocols and restrictions that are still in place due to COVID-19.
“With a heavy heart, I have to announce that we have decided to cancel WillCon 2020,” Pajarillo said in a post on the WillCon Facebook page. “We gave it every chance to have it this year as we left the option open for as long as we could. In three short years, we have built WillCon into a pop culture show that now attracts thousands. Our team promises to bring you the best show possible in 2021. Thank you to all of our volunteers who kept trying to figure out a way to make this work. Also thank you to the South Side Mall who has been the best host we could ever ask for. We’ll have some smaller events in the WillCon spirit, but we’ll be back with the big show next year.”
The event was first held in 2017 at the Williamson Fieldhouse and has quickly grown into one of the state’s top pop culture shows. The event moved to the South Side Mall in 2019 and an estimated 2,000 people attended the event.