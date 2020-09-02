WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation held its first family movie night Saturday inside of the historic Williamson Fieldhouse, as families brought out their little ones to watch Frozen 2 on the big screen.
The event was the first installment of the Parks and Rec fall and winter indoor movie series, which features a total of five movies between August and the end of 2020.
The Williamson Park Board recently approved a purchase of a large movie projector screen which can be used indoor and outdoor. Parks and Rec Director Jarrod Dean said he is trying to come up with more events for families to participate in around the Tug Valley area.
The next movie that will be played is Captain America on Sept. 26, followed by Nightmare Before Christmas on Oct. 17, Moana on Nov. 21, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 12. Tickets are $3 per adults and kids get in free. Masks were required when social distancing could not be maintained and temperature checks were given at the door.