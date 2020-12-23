Madie Brooke Acord, the daughter of Ethan and Faith Acord of Van, explores an ornament from their Christmas tree. The family will be home for Christmas after returning from Fort Bragg, where Ethan is stationed in the U.S. Army. Madie is 10 months old.
With eyes all aglow...
