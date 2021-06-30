Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.