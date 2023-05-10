The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Carrying on a West Virginia University tradition, Mikel Hager began his role as the Mountaineer mascot Friday (April 21) when Mary Roush passed the rifle during a symbolic ceremony at the Mountainlair.

Hager, a four-year WVU cheerleader, is a senior exercise physiology major minoring in psychology and communication studies from Madison. He was announced as the 2023-24 Mountaineer mascot March 4, and will make his first official appearance as the Mountaineer during the annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game Saturday (April 22).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you