MADISON — A Madison woman has been charged with burglary in relation to the break-in of a home that was left vacant after its owner died.
Heather Jo Plumley, 48, of Madison, faces the charge after an investigation by the Madison Police Department.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Cpt. John Adams, a complaint was made on Dec. 28, 2020, that the home had been broken into. Adams had found the deceased owner in the same home on Dec. 25, just days before the break-in was reported.
The break-in was discovered by a witness who had been asked to retrieve items from the home by the family of the deceased. She reported that she first noticed that the man’s truck was missing, and, upon entering the residence, realized that the home had been burglarized.
According to the report, Adams noticed that a safe had been broken into and a cabinet had been ransacked.
While an exact list of missing items was unavailable, missing coins and medications were identified in the investigation.
In a recorded statement, a witness said the accused and her boyfriend had items that belonged to the deceased man in their room at the Madison Hotel. Adams visited the hotel room, where he discovered a book that contained banking and personal information belonging to the deceased man, according to the report.
The report states that the boyfriend of the accused stated at the time that the book belonged to the accused.
In March, Adams received an envelope from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office that contained the deceased man’s voter registration card, Department of Veterans card, Social Security card and a copy of his birth certificate, according to the report.
Additionally, the report states that the items were left in the car of the son of the accused after he had given the accused a ride. In a recorded statement, the son said he picked the accused up at the Madison Hotel, and when he dropped her back off there, the cards were lying in the seat where she had been sitting.
As of press time, Plumley was held at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $20,000 surety/cash bond. She also has a case pending in Kanawha County, according to the jail’s website.