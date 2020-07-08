CHAPMANVILLE — A Logan woman faces charges after reportedly being found with heroin at the Chapmanville Inn motel.
The arrest was made on Friday, June 26 after police performed a knock and talk at room 614 of Chapmanville Inn upon receiving a call about possible drug activity. According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Kristina Dawn Ellis, 35, of Logan, answered the door and signed a consent form for police to search the room.
Upon searching the room, police reportedly found a plate with a white powdery residue on it, along with a straw and a peach powdery substance weighing approximately 1.5 grams. Police then found a bag containing a scale and a box containing multiple strips of aluminum folded in half, and when asked, Ellis reportedly told police they contained heroin.
Also inside the bag was a smaller bag containing a white powdery substance weighing approximately 0.5 grams. When asked what the substance was, Ellis reportedly said that it was also heroin.
Ellis was arrested and has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. As of press time, she is still behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail, and no bond information is currently available.