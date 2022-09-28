The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210321-o3-airport 13.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington Tri-State Airport is seen on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The former finance director of the Huntington Tri-State Airport was sentenced Tuesday to federal prison after admitting she stole nearly $50,000 from the facility.

Melissa Sue Hall, 46, of South Point, Ohio, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers to serve a five-month prison sentence followed by three years of supervised release. The first five months of her supervised release will be served on home detention with electronic mentoring.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you