Hassell “H.C.” Woods Jr., of Hamlin, passed away at age 59 on Feb. 5, 2021. He attended Scott High School, then continued his education at Marshall University and the University of Mississippi, where he studied law. Woods’ law career began with his own private firm located in Madison. Following that, he worked for over 30 years with the Public Defender Corporation.
Woods remembered
