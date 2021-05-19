WILLIAMSON — Trail riders trying to access the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in Williamson had to find an alternate route this past Friday as the trail system had a crew working on the Trail 10 access road.
Hatfield-McCoy Trails employee Jared Stone and his crew were laying rock and gravel at the entrance of Trail 10, which runs on the Buffalo Mountain Trail system. They said the rock would act as a filter to keep dirt from the trail spilling into U.S. 52 whenever it rains.
The access road was originally built more than 15 years ago and has been altered several times since it was built. The addition of the trail access point in the city limits in the early 2000s was the beginning of Williamson’s rise in the tourism industry.