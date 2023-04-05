The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday announced an incremental award of $468,206 to WorkForce West Virginia to enable the state to continue providing temporary jobs for cleanup and recovery services in nine counties affected by severe storms in February and March 2021.

In February of 2021, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, Wayne and other counties after an ice storm left nearly 100,000 people without power. Two back-to-back storms blanketed the Tri-State and caused significant damage to trees and power lines.

