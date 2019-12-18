The U.S. Office of Justice Programs has awarded almost $38 million in grants to programs throughout West Virginia focused on fighting crime and improving community safety in the state.
During a news conference at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse in Charleston, officials on Friday focused on $8 million of that total that will go toward efforts to alleviate the opioid crisis.
West Virginia has the highest age-adjusted rate of opioid overdose deaths in the country, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
The Handle With Care initiative, a statewide program that serves children exposed to trauma and violence, is one of the programs to split $6.5 million of that $8 million.
Other programs receiving a share of the $6.5 million include the West Virginia Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program, which steers low-level drug offenders away from prosecution, and an effort to provide telehealth services, including counseling and medication assisted treatment, to underserved and geographically isolated communities in the state.
The remaining $1.5 million in Justice Department grants will support mental health services for at-risk youth in Berkeley County, and a research-based peer recovery and data analysis program in the city of Charleston.
The remainder of grants awarded to West Virginia will cover a wide range of criminal justice, juvenile justice and victim service activities, including school safety initiatives, law enforcement hiring and equipment purchases, services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, inmate reentry services, DNA analysis, youth mentoring and efforts to combat online child exploitation and manage sex offenders, according to the news release.