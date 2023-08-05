Brandon Wills of Culloden has released a sci fi/horror novel, “The Ouija Board Said It Was Hungry: And Other Stories." The book contains 40 tales of darkness, thrill, and the struggles of life. It is available on Amazon or from Wills directly by emailing Brandon.wills@outlook.com.
“The Ouija Board Said It Was Hungry: And Other Stories” by Brandon Wills of Culloden.
“The Promise of Plague Wolves" by Coy Hall of Huntington.
“Flora Finds Fall" by Colleen Driscoll of Bridgeport.
“Death and Back" by Douglas M. Dubrish, originally from Fairdale, West Virginia.
“A Brilliant Light" by Rebecca Leasure of Huntington.
Coy Hall of Huntington is releasing “The Promise of Plague Wolves.” This horror novel is set in Austria in 1686. Two plagues rage. One plaque is a known, the other mysterious with origins in the occult. It ravages the mind and consumes the soul. Will a famed occultist and investigator find the source of plague or will he be consumed?
Colleen Driscoll of Bridgeport has released “Flora Finds Fall.” This children’s picture book was created using nature specimens: pinecones, seedpods, acorns, weeds, flowers, moss, leaves, pumpkin remnants, nuts, etc. The main character Flora wants to play, but her friends are too busy. As Flora discovers clues that a colder season is approaching, she finds her own signs of fall. The book can be purchased on Amazon or from Driscoll cdriscollauthor@yahoo.com or send a message on her website: https://cdriscollauthor.wixsite.com/colleendriscoll/contact.
Joy Held of Parkersburg has released “Writer Wellness Workbook: A Guided Workbook and Journal to Accompany Writer Wellness, A Writer’s Path to Health and Creativity.” This self-help book is available from the publisher WV Based Headline Books or any local bookstore. It can also be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble or directly from Held at writerwellness@gmail.com.
Lee E.E. Stone of Charleston has released “Episode One: Of Men, Who Were Also Monsters (Alex J. Hunter vs. the Devil Lords of the Ember Crown Book 1).” This dark fantasy, weird speculative fiction, horror novel is the story of a haunted, cursed bounty hunter, and his motley crew of misfits, that go up against a demonic entity linked to a mysterious new drug called Necropia, that endangers not only humankind but also the mythical beings living amongst us. It is available from Amazon.
Marshall University graduate Anghus Houvouas has teamed up with Sarah Hutchins to release their book “Forever Lost at Sea.” This is the first book in a series and tells the story of Charles Wickham, a journalist in the Pacific Northwest during the early years of the 20th century on the hunt for a good story. When he encounters a mysterious Japanese sailor with tales of a serpent-like beast sinking ships, he charters a boat and a crew to journey into perilous waters in search of the legendary Ryujin – a deadly and mythical creature from the pages of Japanese mythology. It is available on Amazon.
Douglas M. Dubrish, formerly of Fairdale, West Virginia, has released “Death and Back.” The novel unveils the extraordinary journey of a young boy who transcended the threshold of death. By recounting his experience, Dubrish invites us to contemplate the profound possibilities that lie ahead, fostering empathy and providing reassurance that life continues to unfold beyond the boundaries we perceive. Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo and others.
Rebecca Leasure of Huntington has released “A Brilliant Light.” This children’s book brings the birth of Jesus to life for young readers. It is available at local bookstores or on Amazon.
Ashley Stennett of Scott Depot invites readers on an unforgettable journey through the mystical heart of Appalachia with the release of his new book, “Haunted Tales From Appalachia: Ghosts, Spirits and Other Strange Happenings From the Hills and Hollows.” This collection of spine-tingling stories offers an immersive exploration of the haunted folklore and unexplained mysteries that have shrouded the Appalachian region for centuries. It is available on Amazon.
Huntington native and professional fishing guide Steven Paul has released his debut novel “Next Level Musky Fishing.” The book is available exclusively through The Musky Shop (www.muskyshop.com).
Michael D. O’ Kelly of Clarksburg has released “Indigo’s Umbrella: A Storied Birth of the Rainbow.” This children’s book is the story of Grandpa telling his grandchildren how rainbows came to be. It is available on Amazon.
